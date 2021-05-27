Double Click 728 x 90
PM Khan To Hold A Meeting Regarding Water Issue Tomorrow

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 07:04 pm
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a meeting tomorrow regarding the water issue faced by the country.

On the other hand, Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Sial has on Thursday discussed the water issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, Sohail Anwar Sial complaint to the PM that Sindh is not gettings its share of water.

Prime Minister has summoned Chairman IRSA after receiving the complaint from the Sindh Irrigation Minister.

The Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sohail Anwar Sial said that “Water is being stolen from TP Canal.”

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that the federal government will provide all possible assistance to WAPDA for the timely completion of K-IV water supply project.

