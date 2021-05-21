Double Click 970×250

PM Khan to increase amount allocated in budget for higher education

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 06:24 pm
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has chaired a meeting on the promotion of higher education in the country.

According to the details, the meeting presented proposals for increasing resources for higher education.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the promotion of higher education will be the stepping stone to the country’s development.

PM Khan compared the developed countries’ education system with Pakistan and said,

“Developed countries spend most of their GDP on education. Countries that spend on education become more prosperous.”

The premier also directed the Federal Minister of Education to consult with the Ministry of Planning and the Ministry of Finance for the development of the education sector.

PM went on to say that recommendations will be made within 7 days to increase resources.

The Prime Minister intends to increase the amount allocated for higher education in the budget.

