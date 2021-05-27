Double Click 728 x 90
PM Khan, UNGA President discuss key items on UN agenda

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 08:18 pm
UNGA President

Prime Minister Imran Khan has met with the President Of the United National General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir on Thursday.

According to the details, a wide range of issues was discussed during the meeting pertaining to regional and international peace and security, sustainable development, and economic recovery efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Views were exchanged on key items on the UN agenda such as Palestine, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the Afghan peace process, and illicit financial flows from proceeds of crime, corruption, and bribery.

The PM lauded the role of PGA in convening the special meeting of the GA on Palestine, stressing that following the announcement of ceasefire steps should be taken to revive the peace process & ensure a just & lasting solution in line w/ relevant UN resolutions & two-state vision.

The Prime Minister underscored Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism with the UN playing a central role.

He highlighted the need for enhanced international cooperation, under the UN auspices, to address climate change and environmental degradation, as well as debt relief to support the developing countries’ economic recovery efforts and attainment of SDGs by the target date of 2030.

Mr. Bozkir briefed the Prime Minister on the various initiatives undertaken during his Presidency of the UN General Assembly to address key international political and socio-economic issues.

Mr. Bozkir is on an official visit to Pakistan from 26 to 28 May 2021, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Mr. Bozkir – the first Turkish national to preside over the UN General Assembly – is a former diplomat and a senior politician.

He earlier visited Pakistan in August 2020 and also met the Prime Minister on that occasion.

