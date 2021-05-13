PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support on Palestinian cause

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the Palestinian President, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

According to the details, President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated Pakistani leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the most recent developments and exchanged views on future actions.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.

Earlier today, the Pakistani president also strongly condemned Israel’s violence and illegal actions against Palestinians and assured his country’s full support for the Palestinian cause.

In a letter addressed to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, Arif Alvi conveyed his deep sadness and concern over a series of violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli occupying forces against innocent worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including myself, share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children, in Gaza. We express our profound sympathies and condolences for the victims of these attacks and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote.

Terming the Israeli attacks against humanitarian norms, human rights, and international law, he said: “I reassure you of our efforts in mobilizing the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue raising voice for the Palestinian people.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.