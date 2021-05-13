Double Click 970×250

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support on Palestinian cause

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 04:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support on Palestinian cause

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with the Palestinian President, Mr. Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

According to the details, President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed Pakistan’s support and appreciated Pakistani leadership’s response and its statements condemning Israel’s attacks in Gaza and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the most recent developments and exchanged views on future actions.

The two leaders agreed to continue to closely engage on the ongoing situation.

Earlier today, the Pakistani president also strongly condemned Israel’s violence and illegal actions against Palestinians and assured his country’s full support for the Palestinian cause.

In a letter addressed to his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, Arif Alvi conveyed his deep sadness and concern over a series of violent attacks perpetrated by Israeli occupying forces against innocent worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“Your Pakistani brothers and sisters, including myself, share your pain and distress caused by Israel’s indiscriminate killing of innocent Palestinians, including children, in Gaza. We express our profound sympathies and condolences for the victims of these attacks and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote.

Terming the Israeli attacks against humanitarian norms, human rights, and international law, he said: “I reassure you of our efforts in mobilizing the international community for the Palestinian cause and to continue raising voice for the Palestinian people.”

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi
6 hours ago
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi. The weather...
COAS Spends Eid 2nd Day With Troops Stationed On Western border
6 hours ago
COAS Spends Eid 2nd Day With Troops Stationed On Western border

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the...
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
8 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
11 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
26 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
41 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...