Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 04:49 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
PM Takes Notice Of Complaints Lodged On Citizen Portal By Overseas Pakistani

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app.

Following the notice, action has been initiated against the officers of Islamabad Land Revenue on the orders of the Prime Minister.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Pakistanis abroad had lodged complaints with the Prime Minister regarding the transfer of plots, on which the Circle Registrar’s Office had not responded to the citizen’s complaint.

Subsequently, the Deputy Registrar of Operative Societies Islamabad has been immediately removed from his post and the Chief Commissioner has recommended to the Home Ministry to suspend the Circular Registrar.

Inspector Cooperative Societies have been sacked and bank accounts have been frozen by issuing show-cause notices to the concerned housing societies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

In his tweet on 18th May, the Prime Minister extended thankfulness to the Overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in the first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” the tweet read.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Saudi Arabia Entry From 11 countries
6 mins ago
Saudi Arabia To Permit Entry Of Travellers From 11 Countries After Country Lifts Travel Restrictions

The government of Saudi Arabia will permit the entry of travellers from...
Pakistan Iraq ties
25 mins ago
Pakistan Offers Scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program

Pakistan has offered scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program (PTAP),...
PM Imran FBR
37 mins ago
PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving A “Historic” Milestone

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) praised the efforts of...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Looks Beatific In An All-Black Stunning Dress

Pakistan's emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar...
Shahzad Akbar Files Case Against Nazir Chauhan Over Controversial Statement
1 hour ago
Shahzad Akbar Files Case Against Nazir Chauhan Over Controversial Statement

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Mirza has filed...
Ryan Ivan Stephen Dies
2 hours ago
Ace Bollywood Producer Ryan Stephen Succumbs To COVID Complications

Bollywood's famed producer Ryan Ivan Stephen has succumbed to the deadly COVID-19...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saudi Arabia Entry From 11 countries
6 mins ago
Saudi Arabia To Permit Entry Of Travellers From 11 Countries After Country Lifts Travel Restrictions

The government of Saudi Arabia will permit the entry of travellers from...
Pakistan Iraq ties
25 mins ago
Pakistan Offers Scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program

Pakistan has offered scholarships to Iraqi students under Technical Assistance Program (PTAP),...
PM Imran FBR
37 mins ago
PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving A “Historic” Milestone

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) praised the efforts of...
Minal Khan
1 hour ago
Minal Khan Looks Beatific In An All-Black Stunning Dress

Pakistan's emerging actress Minal Khan, who has won hearts with her stellar...