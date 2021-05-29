Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app.

Following the notice, action has been initiated against the officers of Islamabad Land Revenue on the orders of the Prime Minister.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Pakistanis abroad had lodged complaints with the Prime Minister regarding the transfer of plots, on which the Circle Registrar’s Office had not responded to the citizen’s complaint.

Subsequently, the Deputy Registrar of Operative Societies Islamabad has been immediately removed from his post and the Chief Commissioner has recommended to the Home Ministry to suspend the Circular Registrar.

Inspector Cooperative Societies have been sacked and bank accounts have been frozen by issuing show-cause notices to the concerned housing societies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

In his tweet on 18th May, the Prime Minister extended thankfulness to the Overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in the first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in the entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” the tweet read.