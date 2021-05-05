PM to address Pakistani envoys stationed around the world

Today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address the Pakistani ambassadors stationed around the world.

According to the details, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday informed in his tweet that, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the on-duty Pakistani envoys around the world at 1: 30 pm.

‘Embassies are the identity of Pakistan and Pakistanis and the role of diplomats is very important in this regard,’ said the Minister in his Tweet; adding that, ‘It is important that diplomats pay attention to the problems of Pakistanis abroad, especially labors.’

Back in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the contribution of overseas Pakistanis in uplifting the country’s economy.

While addressing overseas Pakistanis in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars, Imran Khan said that it is unfortunate that Pakistan approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) 20 times in the last 30 years and added that his government was compelled to start a new program with the fund over decreasing exports and low preservation of US dollars.

In February this year, PM lauded overseas Pakistanis for a record increase in remittances in 2021 as compared to the previous year.

“Remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $2.27 bn in Jan, up 19% over Jan 2020 – 8th consecutive month of remittances above $2b,” Imran Khan had said.

“To date in this fiscal year they are up 24% compared to last year; this is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis,” PM was quoted as saying.

According to a report, remittances sent home have played a leading role in supporting the rupee to grow stronger during testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.