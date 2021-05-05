Double Click 970×250

PM to address Pakistani envoys stationed around the world

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 09:41 am
Adsense 300×600
PM to address Pakistani envoys stationed around the world

Today, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will address the Pakistani ambassadors stationed around the world.

According to the details, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday informed in his tweet that, Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the on-duty Pakistani envoys around the world at 1: 30 pm.

‘Embassies are the identity of Pakistan and Pakistanis and the role of diplomats is very important in this regard,’ said the Minister in his Tweet; adding that, ‘It is important that diplomats pay attention to the problems of Pakistanis abroad, especially labors.’

Back in April, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the contribution of overseas Pakistanis in uplifting the country’s economy.

While addressing overseas Pakistanis in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars, Imran Khan said that it is unfortunate that Pakistan approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) 20 times in the last 30 years and added that his government was compelled to start a new program with the fund over decreasing exports and low preservation of US dollars.

In February this year, PM lauded overseas Pakistanis for a record increase in remittances in 2021 as compared to the previous year.

“Remittances from overseas Pakistanis were $2.27 bn in Jan, up 19% over Jan 2020 – 8th consecutive month of remittances above $2b,” Imran Khan had said.

“To date in this fiscal year they are up 24% compared to last year; this is a record for our country and I thank our overseas Pakistanis,” PM was quoted as saying.

According to a report, remittances sent home have played a leading role in supporting the rupee to grow stronger during testing times of the coronavirus pandemic.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Coronavirus
42 mins ago
“Covid Continues To Wreak Havoc”: Pakistan adds 4,113 more cases, 119 deaths

Pakistan added 4,113 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking...
Khushab: Polling Underway For PP-84 By-Election
2 hours ago
Khushab: Polling Underway For PP-84 By-Election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has organized PP-84 by-election (Punjab Assembly...
Swiss Female Diplomat In Iran Dies After fall From High-Rise Building
10 hours ago
Swiss Female Diplomat In Iran Dies After fall From High-Rise Building

A senior female diplomat at the Swiss embassy in Tehran has died...
Biggest Problem Of Opposition Is Their Corruption Cases: Shaukat Yousafzai
10 hours ago
Biggest Problem Of Opposition Is Their Corruption Cases: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the biggest problem...
PPP Has Become A Champion Of Rigging: Rana Tanveer Hussain
10 hours ago
PPP Has Become A Champion Of Rigging: Rana Tanveer Hussain

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that PPP has...
Hospitals in Sindh Put On High Alert On Eid-ul-Fitr
11 hours ago
Hospitals in Sindh Put On High Alert On Eid-ul-Fitr

Sindh government has issued a high alert in all hospitals of the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Coronavirus
42 mins ago
“Covid Continues To Wreak Havoc”: Pakistan adds 4,113 more cases, 119 deaths

Pakistan added 4,113 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking...
Khushab: Polling Underway For PP-84 By-Election
2 hours ago
Khushab: Polling Underway For PP-84 By-Election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has organized PP-84 by-election (Punjab Assembly...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 5th May 2021. Latest currency rates...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
6 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate in Kuwait, 5th May 2021

Wednesday: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live...