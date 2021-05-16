PM to hold meeting of government & party members tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister’s House on Monday afternoon, May 17, of the party and government members to discuss important issues concerning the political environment in the country.

According to the details, the matter of placing Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Contol List (ECL) will also be discussed during the meeting.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also issue guidelines to deal with the Opposition.

Imran Khan and the party members will also discuss Pakistan’s role in voicing its support for Palestine on an international level.

NAB Asks Interior Ministry To Place Shahbaz Sharif’s Name On ECL:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has written a letter to the Interior Ministry, asking it to put Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

While speaking to the local media, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that his ministry had recieved a letter from the anti-graft watchdog.

“Two ministries — law and interior — decide [who to place on ECL].”

Rashid went on to say that a joint meeting would be held tomorrow of the interior and law ministers to take a decision regarding the matter. After the meeting, suggestions would be kept before the federal cabinet, which will make the final decision.