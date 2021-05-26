Double Click 728 x 90
PML-N Punjab Assembly Member Arrested For Slapping Bureaucrat

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 03:52 pm
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed the interim bail of PML-N member Punjab Assembly Rana Naveed on charges of slapping Assistant Commissioner Pakpattan. Police have arrested Rana Naveed from the court premises.

A case has been registered against Member Provincial Assembly Rana Naveed for slapping Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir.

The public prosecutor said that on November 20, 2020, a raid was carried out on the occasion of a wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, Rana Naveed tried to kidnap the Assistant Commissioner after imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

Rana Naveed’s lawyer told the court that his client had given the marquee contract and the assistant commissioner wanted to do the program at that place. When the assistant commissioner refused to give him the place, he filed a false case. He further said that the Assistant Commissioner should state in his report which double dish was cooked in the wedding ceremony.

Rana Naveed’s lawyer also said that the assistant commissioner had stated that he had been tortured by 5 to 6 people but the medical report was nowhere to be found.

Taking note of the incident, the Punjab Chief Minister had said that no act of violence against government officials would be tolerated and law-abiding would be ensured.

Earlier on May 2, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information, was seen reprimanding  Sonia Sadaf, Assistant Commissioner, Sialkot, during a visit to Ramzan Bazaar.

 

