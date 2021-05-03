Double Click 970×250

PML-N Tables Resolution To Remove Dr Firdous As SACM

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 05:25 pm
A resolution has been tabled in the Punjab Assembly demanding the immediate removal of Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on information and culture.

According to details, the resolution to remove Dr Firdous Ashiq from office was submitted in the Punjab Assembly by PML-N member Hina Pervez Butt.

The resolution said that the House strongly condemns the humiliation of the female Assistant Commissioner by Firdous Ashiq. The attitude of Firdous Ashiq towards the female officer is very regrettable.

The resolution said that this attitude of Firdous Ashiq has caused a wave of concern in the bureaucracy as well.

The resolution demanded that the Punjab Chief Minister remove Firdous Ashiq from office immediately and apologize to the female officer.

Note that, let it be known that in a video making rounds on the internet, Dr Awan, upon seeing substandard food items being sold at one of the stalls, demanded the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf to provide an explanation.

The latter, however, started arguing with the chief minister’s aide. Upon hearing her arguments, Dr Firdous lost her cool and started angrily censuring the AC for her comments and negligence.

In the video, Dr Awan could be heard saying that she had visited the Ramadan Bazaar in every city of the province and found the situation in Sialkot to be the worst.

Upon being rebuked by the chief minister’s aide, Sonia Sadaf could be seen angrily leaving the bazaar.

