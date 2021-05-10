On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said that the government has admitted that all NAB cases against Shehbaz Sharif were false.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that the government has decided to reinvestigate the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

PML-N’s spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb while reacting to Chaudhry’s statement said that by ordering a reinvestigation in Hudaibiya Paper Mills, “Imran Khan has admitted that all the NAB cases against Shehbaz Sharif were false. Ganda Nala, Multan and Lahore Metros and cases of assets in excess of income were based on political revenge.”

She added that the commission agent “illegal team” did not give a briefing on the theft of flour, sugar, electricity, gas, LNG, and medicine, the main character of which is Imran Khan.

Maryam Aurangzeb inquired why the rented spokespersons did not tell that the “NAB went to the Supreme Court after the High Court quashed the case and the Supreme Court also upheld the decision.”

She asked the government to pay attention to inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe and do not challenge the patience of the people anymore. By such actions you are making the people angrier, she added.

Hudaibiya Case Background:

The Hudaibiya Papers Mills reference was filed by the NAB during the rule of former President Pervez Musharraf on the basis of a statement taken from former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on April 25, 2000 in which he paid Rs 10 million to the Sharif family through fake accounts. He had confessed to alleged money laundering of about 48 4.8 million

Ishaq Dar later retracted his statement, saying he had been pressured into doing so.

A Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court had in October 2011 restrained the NAB from taking further action on the reference, after which the Lahore High Court in 2014 dismissed the reference and said in its order that the NAB had insufficient evidence against the accused.

Apart from former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Abbas Sharif, Shamim Akhtar, Sabiha Shahbaz, Maryam Nawaz, and Capt (retd) Safdar are the parties in this reference while Ishaq Dar was included as a forgiving witness.

In light of the Panama case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision in the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case, which was rejected.

The NAB later filed a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court’s decision, which was rejected by the High Court on October 29, 2018 after a hearing.