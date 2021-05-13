As Pakistan is observing Eid Al-Fitr today with strict adherence to Coronavirus health protocols, political leaders took to social media and extended greetings on this auspicious occasion.

Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in his message while wishing Eid Mubarak to Muslim Ummah urged the nation to ensure compliance with COVID-19 SOPs.

تمام پاکستانیوں کو عید مبارک. اللہ آپ سب کی رمضان کی عبادت قبول کرے. امید ہے سب عید کی خوشیاں مناتے ہوئے بھی احتیاط کریں گے اور خود بھی محفوظ رہیں گے اور اپنے پیاروں کو بھی محفوظ رکھیں گے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) May 13, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended Eid greetings to the entire nation, saying that he is praying for Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers on the special occasion of Eid.

UNFORTUNATELY, the PPP leader said people are deprived of traditional happiness due to coronavirus and spiraling inflation.

He appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity.

Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister Education, professional training, National Heritage and culture Shafqat Mahmood also extended greetings on Eid Al-Fitr.