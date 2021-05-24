Double Click 970×250

Poverty Rate Around The World Soars Due To Pandemic: PM

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 12:02 pm
Adsense 300×600
Poverty Rate Around The World Soars Due To Pandemic: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that millions of people in the world have fallen below the poverty line due to coronavirus.

Addressing a function marking the launch of Ehsaas Savings Wallets in Islamabad, he said poor and underdeveloped countries were more affected than the developed ones.

Imran Khan also paid special tribute to Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Security and the team of the Ehsaas Program.

He said that the middle and semi-middle class were most affected when the economy shut down during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in these circumstances, the Ehsaas program was declared as the fourth most successful program in the world.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Bella Hadid Dior Ties
3 mins ago
Bella Hadid’s Affiliation With Famous Brand In Tumult After Pro-Palestine Protest

After receiving intense flak for standing against the Israelis in support of...
Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan
18 mins ago
Palestinian Envoy Expresses Gratitude To Pakistan For Their Solidarity Against Israeli Attacks

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Ameen Rabei has on Sunday said...
US To Get Pakistan's Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan
22 mins ago
US To Get Pakistan’s Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan

A Pentagon official says Pakistan has allowed the US military to use...
Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket series is planned to be held in the UAE
30 mins ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series likely to take place in UAE this year

Afghanistan is likely to host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to...
Bitcoin falls more
33 mins ago
Bitcoin Witnesses Another Big Slide by 13% to $32,601

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin faces another major fall by 13% to $32,601,...
Independent Monitoring Demanded Of Barrages In Punjab, Sindh
41 mins ago
Independent Monitoring Demanded Of Barrages In Punjab, Sindh

The Punjab Irrigation Department has demanded independent monitoring of barrages in Punjab...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bella Hadid Dior Ties
3 mins ago
Bella Hadid’s Affiliation With Famous Brand In Tumult After Pro-Palestine Protest

After receiving intense flak for standing against the Israelis in support of...
Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan
18 mins ago
Palestinian Envoy Expresses Gratitude To Pakistan For Their Solidarity Against Israeli Attacks

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Ameen Rabei has on Sunday said...
US To Get Pakistan's Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan
22 mins ago
US To Get Pakistan’s Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan

A Pentagon official says Pakistan has allowed the US military to use...
Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket series is planned to be held in the UAE
30 mins ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series likely to take place in UAE this year

Afghanistan is likely to host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to...