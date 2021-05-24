Poverty Rate Around The World Soars Due To Pandemic: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that millions of people in the world have fallen below the poverty line due to coronavirus.

Addressing a function marking the launch of Ehsaas Savings Wallets in Islamabad, he said poor and underdeveloped countries were more affected than the developed ones.

Imran Khan also paid special tribute to Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Security and the team of the Ehsaas Program.

He said that the middle and semi-middle class were most affected when the economy shut down during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in these circumstances, the Ehsaas program was declared as the fourth most successful program in the world.