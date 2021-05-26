President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Nisar Khuhro has said that the PPP has never left the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and always stood firmly in all matters.

While speaking to BOL News’ program Bus Bohat Hogaya with host Arbab Jahangir, said that the PDM was an unnatural alliance. The aim of the PDM to make the PTI government fall turned out to be a flop.

“No matter what PDM does, their fate is not going to be right,” he said.

The party [PPP] had neither left the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nor did it intend to quit it, the PPP President said.

Khuhro further added that no one has so far succeeded in blackmailing Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It’s not right to put pressure on the government and form separate groups, Nisar Khuhro added.

Earlier, Farrukh Habib while talking in program “Bus Bohat Hogaya”, said that Asif Zardari is not ready to resign, Zardari has used PML-N like tissue paper.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib further said that nothing but disgrace has befallen the PML-N.

“From day one, it is understood that there are 11 parties, 11 stories and 11 agendas. These people are not on the same page,” he added.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir said that PPP is the biggest party in Sindh and PDM we will try to take PPP with them.

Khurram Dastgir said that the PDM was discussing a long march without resignations while the PPP would also have to accompany the PDM.

PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir further said that the PDM will bring a sustainable mindset while the PDM is an alliance of the four provinces and will decide the next course of action after the decision of the PPP.