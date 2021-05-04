PPP Has Become A Champion Of Rigging: Rana Tanveer Hussain

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that PPP has become a champion of rigging.

According to details, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain while talking on the BOL News program “Bus Bohat Ho Gaya” said that the circumstances and environment of the constituency also show which party is winning.

Rana Tanveer said that PPP has rigged NA-249 in a very expert manner while PML-N was leading in NA-249.

Rana Tanveer said that PTI was inept so they couldn’t rig the elections in Daska while PML-N has been demanding free and fair election in the country from day one.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Rana Tanveer Hussain further said that why the government is not ready to talk to the opposition on election reforms even though PML-N and PPP have worked on it.

Earlier today, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has indirectly criticized the orders of the Election Commission Of Pakistan to allow recounting of votes in the NA-249.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “PPP welcomes new precedent set by allowing consistency wide recount without specific ps complaints. Many seats from 2018 fall within the 5% threshold & candidates have not been given this chance.”

“Once ECP order is out PPP will consider going to ECP for recounts in all such seats,” he added.