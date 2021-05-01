PPP launched the first-ever comprehensive Labour Policy: Bilawal Bhutto

Adsense 300×250

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the Benazir Mazdoor Card, launched by the Sindh government to alleviate the hardships of the labourers, including from non-formal sectors, and enable them to avail facilities.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Benazir Mazdoor Card at the Chief Minister’s House, the PPP Chairman said that his party wanted to take this journey forward, which was started by former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, through the issuance of this card.

He said that PPP has been playing an important role in the workers’ rights movement. During the rule of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the Party launched the first-ever comprehensive Labour Policy and incorporated labour rights into the Constitution. Initiatives like Workers Welfare Boards, EOBI and Pensions were introduced by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that during the tenure of dictator Zia, the workers were deprived of the right to form unions, but this right was restored during the government led by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The passage of the 18th Amendment under President Zardari was a great achievement, besides the Benazir Employees Stock Option Scheme was introduced to make Pakistani workers partners in their organizations, he added.

PPP Chairman said that the employees who were laid off by General Musharraf were reinstated by President Zardari’s government with all benefits. The BISP program was in fact a social security initiative for poor women, he added.

He said that under the 18th amendment, institutions like Workers Welfare Board and EOBI were to be handed over to the provinces, which has not been implemented yet and needs to be implemented without further delay.

PPP Chairman said that we do not have the correct record of the workers and the registration of the workers will also be done through this card.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the fight for the rights of the workers will continue to be fought by the PPP adding that when the workers are happy, the industrial production will also increase.

He further said that the economy is run under PTIMF was harming not only the industry but also the workers. The agreements made by the present incompetent and illegitimate government are neither in the interest of the economy nor in the interest of the industry.

Later, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari launched the distribution of Benazir Mazdoor Cards by handing over the Cards to some workers. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senator Sherry Rehman, Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Ikramullah Dharijo, President Peoples Labour Bureau, Sindh President Habibuddin Junaidi, and other Labour leaders were also present on the occasion.