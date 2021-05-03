Adsense 970×250

PPP Leader Khursheed Shah Contracts Novel Coronavirus

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 10:25 am
Khursheed Shah COVID diagnosis
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah has tested positive for COVID-19 after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

According to sources, Khursheed has felt mild symptoms after which he was diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

Note that the government of Sindh had on Thursday released PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah on 48-hour-long parole to attend the funeral of his nephew Syed Adeel Shah.

According to the Home Dept’s directive, during the parole period, Shah would remain under the surveillance of the SSP Prisons and SSP Sukkur.

However, he is being investigated in Rs 1.23 billion National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference.

Earlier, an accountability court (AC) had indicted PPP’s Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 others in assets beyond the case.

Shah and his two were among the indicted in an Rs1.24 billion assets reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

