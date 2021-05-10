Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday has said that over 1000 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi detention will soon be released and brought back home as per the agreement signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit

According to the details, in a recent statement, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that 1100 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails will be brought back to Pakistan.

The Minister said that hundreds of more prisoners who have to pay small fines can be released from Saudi jails, but serious cases will be dealt with separately.

The whole process of return of prisoners has been completed, said the Minister, adding that 30 Pakistanis are imprisoned for murder and drug offenses and cannot be released.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that these 30 Pakistani prisoners have been sentenced to death by a Saudi court.

It should be noted that during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Imran Khan held delegation-level talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and signed multiple agreements and MoUs to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders, at their meeting, reviewed all facets of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.