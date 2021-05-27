Double Click 728 x 90
President Alvi confers civil award Hilal-e-Pakistan to UNGA President

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 09:33 pm
President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred civil award Hilal-e-Pakistan upon President United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir.

A special investiture ceremony was held in this regard at the President House in Islamabad today (Thursday).

According to the details, President Arif Alvi had a meeting with UN General Assembly President Volcan Bozkar in which various issues were discussed.

During the meeting, the President appreciated the role of the President General Assembly in convening a UN meeting on the situation in Palestine on May 21.

Arif Alvi said the promotion of justice, ethics, and tolerance in international relations is needed to address the modern form of racism, Islamophobia.

President Arif Alvi added that equal access to the corona vaccine is needed to reduce the social and economic impact of corona on developing countries.

On this occasion, Volcan Bozkar briefed Arif Alvi on various steps taken on international political, social, and economic issues.

