President Alvi Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

President Dr Arif Alvi has received the second jab of the coronavirus vaccine.
The President administered the second dose of the vaccine at the Tarlai Vaccination Center.
On this occasion, President Arif Ali said that he got the first dose in March but after that, he tested positive for coronavirus.
President Dr. Arif Alvi being administered the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Tarlai, Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/8pI1Q7aK32
— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 6, 2021