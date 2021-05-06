Double Click 970×250

President Alvi Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 07:01 pm
President Dr Arif Alvi has received the second jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The President administered the second dose of the vaccine at the Tarlai Vaccination Center.

On this occasion, President Arif Ali said that he got the first dose in March but after that, he tested positive for coronavirus.

