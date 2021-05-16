President Alvi Prays For Begum Nasim Wali’s Departed Soul

President Dr Arif Alvi has on Sunday expressed deep grief on the passing of veteran politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan, who passes away aged 88.

In his condolence message, he said Begum Nasim Wali Khan’s services in the political arena will be remembered.

Sympathizing with the bereaved family, he prayed for the departed soul and paid tribute to her services.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was suffering from diabetes and cardiac issues.

“Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in Charsadda and its timings and place will be announced later,” family sources said.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and stepmother of incumbent ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

She was also elected member of the National Assembly (NA) once and member of the provincial assembly three times.

She has also served as the head of the Awami National Party (ANP).