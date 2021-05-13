Double Click 970×250

President Reaffirms Pakistan’s Lasting support for Israel-Palestine Conflict

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 01:22 pm
President Arif Alvi pens letter to Palestinian counterpart

President Dr Arif Alvi has on Thursday (today) penned a letter to his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmood Abbas to express solidarity amidst Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Palestine.

In his letter, President Alvi expressed Pakistan’s strong support to raise a voice for the rights of Palestinian Muslims.

He re-assured Pakistan’s efforts in gathering the international community to look into the serious conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The President reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding support for a just settlement of the Palestine issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He strongly rebuked Israel’s brutal terrorist acts against Palestinians saying these are against humanitarian norms, human rights and international law.

The President said the people of Pakistan share the pain and distress of the Palestinian people. He expressed his profound sympathies and condolences for the victims of the Israeli attacks.

Earlier, the President had termed the heinous Israeli Forces’ attack at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque as “shame” and also assured the Palestinian brethren that very soon international politics will be based on morality and not on vested interests.

In his tweet, the President wrote, “It is a shame that Israeli apartheid against Palestinians continues. Atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims is given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’. My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests.”

Furthermore, more than 200 Palestinians and around twenty Israeli police officers had sustained injuries due to violent clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police stormed and forcefully dispersed worshippers away in occupied East Jerusalem.

Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday as weeks-long stresses between Israel and the Palestinians over Jerusalem intensified again.

Calls for calm emitted in from the United States and the United Nations while the European Union and Jordan express deep concerns over this matter.

