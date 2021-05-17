President Dr Arif Alvi has requested Abrar Ul-Haq, the chairman of Red Crescent Pakistan, a leading humanitarian organization, to provide medical aid to the Palestinian victims.

In his tweet today (Monday), the President urges Abrar Ul-Haq to offer medical teams, volunteers, supplies and tents via his organization to those Palestinians being injured during the ongoing airstrikes by Israeli Forces.

“Have urged Pakistan Red Crescent @AbrarUlHaqPK to help victims of the massacre that is taking place in Palestine. Offer medical teams, volunteers, supplies & tents. I also urge OIC countries, that besides organizing international political pressure to spur this humanitarian cause,” the tweet read.

Back in 2019, the renowned singer Abrar Ul-Haq had assumed the charge as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Secretary-General Khalid Bin Majeed briefed the new chairman in detail on the mandate and countrywide programs and activities of PRCS.

President Arif Alvi had approved the appointment for PRCS, also known as Hilal Ahmar. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination had also issued a notification regarding Abrar’s appointment.

Abrar Ul-Haq had appreciated the work of PRCS in tackling the sufferings of the most vulnerable.

“The PRCS is a national humanitarian organization and a source of recognition all over the world. He stressed the need for more commitment and dedication to help the vulnerable in a more befitting manner. He vowed to make the PRCS more vibrant to cope with natural as well as man-made disasters,” he had said.