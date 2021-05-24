Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday praised National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for recovering Rs 484 billion during the past three years of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, ‘PM Imran Khan said when the government does not protect the criminals and lets investigation agencies and accountability work without interference, it shows in the results being achieved.’

He tweeted,

NAB in last 3 yrs tenure of PTI (2018 – 2020) recovered Rs.484 bn, in contrast to only Rs 290 bn recovered during 1999 – 2017. When govt does not protect the criminals & lets investigation agencies & accountability work without interference, it shows in the results being achieved

NAB in last 3 yrs tenure of PTI (2018 – 2020) recovered Rs.484 bn, in contrast to only Rs 290 bn recovered during 1999 – 2017. When govt does not protect the criminals & lets investigation agencies & accountability work without interference, it shows in the results being achieved — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 24, 2021

Let it be known that the NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, earlier while chairing meeting at headquarters to review the performance of the anti-graft body’s Rawalpindi wing, said that the body has recovered Rs23.85 billion in the fake bank accounts scam.

The chairman appreciated the excellent performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of DG Irfan Naeem Mangi and hoped that the bureau would continue to work with more dedication, devotion and commitment in future in order to conduct all complaint verifications, inquiries as investigations on the basis of solid evidence as per law.