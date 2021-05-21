Double Click 970×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan To Address Nation On Palestine Solidarity Day

Gulmeena Hamid

21st May, 2021. 07:29 pm
Palestine Solidarity Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address the nation on Palestine Solidarity Day today (Friday).

According to the details, Imran Khan’s special message on the issue of Palestine will be broadcast tonight at around 7:45.

The government of Pakistan has issued a statement on Twitter today, demanding the international community to take action on Israel’s aggression imposed over the occupied territories of Palestine.

“Pakistan has always supported Palestine and will always stand with the people of Palestine,” read the tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed solidarity with the Palestinians against the Israeli atrocities.

According to the details, Imran Khan on his Twitter handle wrote:

I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine

The Prime Minister also shared a picture depicting a quote by Noam Chomsky,

“You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.”

This quote provides the proper context for the timelines on the latest episode in the savage punishment of Gaza.

