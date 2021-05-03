Double Click 970×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold important meetings in Lahore

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 04:29 pm
Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be holding importing meetings in Lahore during his visit, expected this week.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit the city on Thursday, where he will hold meetings with Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Sources said that during the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on the status of coronavirus and vaccines in the province.

The Prime Minister will preside over various sessions as well in the metropolis. Moreover, important political issues will also be discussed during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 22 deaths and 2,040 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections in the province to 306,929.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 22 more people died of the virus during this period, pushing the death toll by coronavirus to 8,572. Of the 2,040 new cases, Lahore reported 1,049 coronavirus infections.

The pandemic claimed 79 more lives across the country over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 18,149.

