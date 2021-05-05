Prime Minister Imran Khan To Visit Lahore Tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to Lahore tomorrow (6th May 2021).

According to the details, Prime Minister will inaugurate the project of affordable houses on Raiwind Road.

Moreover, PM Khan will also meet Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore, where the Chief Minister will brief the premier on the steps taken by the government during Ramadan.

Earlier the sources revealed that during the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be briefed on the status of coronavirus and vaccines in the province.

The Prime Minister will preside over various sessions as well in the metropolis. Moreover, important political issues will also be discussed during the Prime Minister’s visit.

It is pertinent to mention here that arrangements for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia have been completed. The Prime Minister will leave for Saudi Arabia for a two-day official visit on Saturday.

According to sources, the Pakistani government delegation will reach Saudi Arabia in two to three phases. The first government delegation has left Pakistan for Saudi Arabia.

The delegation includes Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam and Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Amjad Khan Niazi.

Sources said that the delegation will have important meetings tomorrow regarding the Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Saudi Arabia.

The official delegation will deal with the necessary issues before the arrival of the Prime Minister in Saudi Arabia.