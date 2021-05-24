Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi appointed as member of NICH’s Board of Governors

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 06:25 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Dr. Wasim Qazi

Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has been appointed as a member of the Board of Governors for National Institute of Child Health (NICH) by the Federal Government.

Each of the board members are expected to help and support in terms of providing top-grade healthcare lectures and teachings, as well as training facilities provided to under graduates and post graduates. This is to be done in order to facilitate access for children to standard healthcare services nationwide.

“I am honored to be appointed for a position on the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Child Health,” said Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi. “I have worked diligently in the field of higher education and feel extremely honored to have been entrusted with the opportunity to deliver my contributions through higher education expertise and insights to support NICH’s mission. I look forward to working with fellow members of the Board of Governors to strengthen the health care system of Pakistan.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Chaudhry Nisar
38 mins ago
Chaudhry Nisar could not Take Oath As Punjab MPA

Due to the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, former Home...
final examinations
52 mins ago
Government makes final decision to conduct examinations this year

A meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers was held under the chairmanship...
Hina Altaf
3 hours ago
Hina Altaf Gives Major Bossy Vibes In This Peach Outfit With A Jocular Caption

Hina Altaf is one of the most gorgeous young actresses in the...
Hamas holds military parade
3 hours ago
Defiantly, Hamas holds military parade with appearance of top leader

Gaza City - In a defiant show of strength after their 11-day...
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over 'Accusation Of Hijacking' Passenger Plan
3 hours ago
Europe, US Condemn Belarus Over ‘Accusation Of Hijacking’ Passenger Plane

Europe and the United States have condemned the forced landing of a...
George Floyd One Year Memorial
3 hours ago
George Floyd: Family Gathers To Mark First Anniversary In Fight For Racial Justice

Ahead of the first death anniversary of George Floyd, who was choked...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Chaudhry Nisar
38 mins ago
Chaudhry Nisar could not Take Oath As Punjab MPA

Due to the absence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, former Home...
final examinations
52 mins ago
Government makes final decision to conduct examinations this year

A meeting of the inter-provincial education ministers was held under the chairmanship...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin price in Pakistan today for, 24 May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
Hina Altaf
3 hours ago
Hina Altaf Gives Major Bossy Vibes In This Peach Outfit With A Jocular Caption

Hina Altaf is one of the most gorgeous young actresses in the...