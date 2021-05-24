Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi appointed as member of NICH’s Board of Governors

Vice Chancellor of Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has been appointed as a member of the Board of Governors for National Institute of Child Health (NICH) by the Federal Government.

Each of the board members are expected to help and support in terms of providing top-grade healthcare lectures and teachings, as well as training facilities provided to under graduates and post graduates. This is to be done in order to facilitate access for children to standard healthcare services nationwide.

“I am honored to be appointed for a position on the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Child Health,” said Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi. “I have worked diligently in the field of higher education and feel extremely honored to have been entrusted with the opportunity to deliver my contributions through higher education expertise and insights to support NICH’s mission. I look forward to working with fellow members of the Board of Governors to strengthen the health care system of Pakistan.”