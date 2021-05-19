PS-70 by-election: Polling To Begin Today

A by-election will be held today in the Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-70 Matli (Badin II) today (Thursday).

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, polling will continue uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm

The media cannot announce the unconfirmed results for an hour after 5 p.m, EC spokesman said.

In the wake of escalating COVID-19 instances, the ECP has urged the local government to appoint healthcare staff for the Matli by-election in order to adequately execute COVID SOPs throughout the polling process.

The seat became vacant following the death of the PPP’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto. Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto has been given a party ticket for the by-election by the People’s Party.