Double Click 970×250

PS-70 by-election: Polling To Begin Today

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 12:46 am
Adsense 300×600
PS-70 by-election In Badin: Polling To Begin Today

A by-election will be held today in the Sindh Assembly constituency of PS-70 Matli (Badin II) today (Thursday).

According to the Election Commission spokesperson, polling will continue uninterrupted from 8 am to 5 pm

The media cannot announce the unconfirmed results for an hour after 5 p.m, EC spokesman said.

In the wake of escalating COVID-19 instances, the ECP has urged the local government to appoint healthcare staff for the Matli by-election in order to adequately execute COVID SOPs throughout the polling process.

The seat became vacant following the death of the PPP’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto. Ahmad Abdullah Halepoto has been given a party ticket for the by-election by the People’s Party.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Head Of Women’s Cricket
4 hours ago
PCB In Search Of New Head Of Women’s Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) announced today that it will advertise the post...
Zayn Malik
4 hours ago
I stand with the Palestinian people: Zayn Malik

Pakistani British singer Zayn Malik has raised his voice in support of...
Shahid Afridi
4 hours ago
Shahid Afridi Shares Message For Palestinian Children

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has shared a message for the children...
Asia Cup 2021
4 hours ago
Asia Cup 2021 Postponed Once Again Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Asia Cup 2021 has been postponed due to rising cases of coronavirus,...
Friends: The Reunion trailer
4 hours ago
Friends: The Reunion Trailer Is Finally Out!

HBO Max has released the trailer of the most awaited episode Friends:...
Jahangir Tareen
5 hours ago
Jahangir Tareen’s supporters to sit on separate seats in Punjab Assembly

Supporters of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen have decided on Wednesday that they...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Gold Price in Pakistan
8 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (20th May 2021) is being...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
38 mins ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR rates on, 20th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 SAR To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 20th May)....
Head Of Women’s Cricket
4 hours ago
PCB In Search Of New Head Of Women’s Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) announced today that it will advertise the post...
Zayn Malik
4 hours ago
I stand with the Palestinian people: Zayn Malik

Pakistani British singer Zayn Malik has raised his voice in support of...