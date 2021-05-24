PTA takes notice of complaints against activation of VAS without consent

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken notice of complaints against activation of Value Added Services (VAS) without the consent of mobile consumers.

According to the details, in a press release today, PTA said that it has directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to send mandatory confirmation messages to their consumers to get explicit consent for opting in or activation of Value Added Services.

The authority added that the CMOs have further been directed to submit compliance reports within three weeks from the issuance of the order.

PTA said that it was in receipt of consumers’ complaints that Value Added Services, including Third Party Content/games, are sometimes activated by mobile operators without the prior consent of consumers.

The authority said that serious notice has been taken of such complaints as activation of any Value Added Services without explicit consent of consumers in a violation of Clause 9 (3) (vii) of “Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2009”.

In addition to this, PTA said that this step is expected to provide great relief to mobile consumers. PTA is committed to protecting the interests of users of telecommunication services in Pakistan.