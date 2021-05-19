Double Click 970×250

PTI Leaders Pledge Full Support To PM Imran After ‘Tareen’s Group’

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 04:21 pm
PTI members are assuring full support to the Prime Minister after reports of the formation of a Jahangir Tareen’s Like-Minded Group.

Note that Jahangir Tareen was once considered the backbone of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The hashtags #IstandWithImranKhan and #BehindYouSkipper, as well as #JKTexposedHimself, have been trending on social media since the Jahangir Tareen group’s report surfaced yesterday.

It may be recalled that the names of the parliamentary leaders were announced by Jahangir Tareen in the National and Punjab Assemblies yesterday.

Reacting to the ‘Jahangir Tareen’s Like-Minded Group’,

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that no member of the party can violate the rules of the party on the vote of confidence and finance bill and all friends are aware that they do not support the strategy, their membership may be affected.

“After meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ali Zafar was given the responsibility of inquiry and he will present his report soon but it is pointless to show such haste in the meantime,” he told the private channel.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that “these people should decide that if they consider Imran Khan as their leader, then they should express their aptness for his decisions”.

On the other hand, on the micro-blogging website, Federal Minister Asad Umar wrote in his message using the above hashtags, “I am Asad Umar and I stand with Imran khan.”

Similarly, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz assured the Prime Minister of his support and wrote that “Imran Khan is the last hope to bring this country out of darkness”.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi wrote in the message I am Syed Ali Haider Zaidi & for whatever little I am worth I will stand with Imran Khan
till my last breath!”

Other senior PTI provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan, who was facing NAB reference, also assured the captain of his support.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also extended his support to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to note here that after the name was mentioned in the sugar scandal, a rift was created between Jahangir Tareen and the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, news of Jahangir Tareen’s support and formation of a forward bloc by several members of the National and Provincial Assemblies from Punjab had been circulating for a long time.

However, according to the announcement made by the Jahangir Tareen group yesterday, Raja Riaz, a member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad and a leading supporter of Jahangir Tareen, has been made the parliamentary leader of the group in the National Assembly. It will be headed by Saeed Akbar in the Punjab Assembly.

However, during his appearance in the Banking Court today, he had rejected the news of forming a separate group.

It will be interesting to mention here that Jahangir Tareen was at the forefront of gaining the support of independent members for the PTI after the 2018 general elections.

 

