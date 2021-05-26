Double Click 728 x 90
PTI’s Performance Much Better As Compared To PML-N: PM Imran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 09:46 am
PM Imran compares PTI and PML-N performance

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday pointed out the difference between the overall performance of the incumbent government and the then Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for the past 10 years.

In a tweet today, the premier said that in the last 31 months of the PTI government in Punjab anti-corruption recovered Rs 220 billion.

“The difference in anti-corruption dept Punjab’s performance during PTI govt & PMLN’s 10 yrs is clearly visible in the results achieved so far. In the last 31 mths of our govt in Punjab anti-corruption recovered Rs 220 bn, in contrast to the dismal record of PMLN govt’s 10 yrs,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister also compared the recoveries of the state land and indirect cash recovery during PML-N’s tenure and that of the Imran Khan-led government.

He wrote, “State land worth Rs.192 bn recovered as compared to Rs 2.6 bn worth state land recovery under PMLN’s 10 yrs. Cash recovery is Rs 2.35 bn as compared to only Rs 430 mn during PMLN’s 10 yrs. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 bn in contrast to zero during PMLN’s last 10 yrs.”

He further said that since the PTI government took its charge in 2018, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 484 billion in contrast to only Rs 290 billion recovered during 1999 – 2017.

“The same contrast is there in NAB’s performance. Between 2018-2020 of our govt’s tenure, NAB recovered Rs 484 bn in contrast to only Rs 290 bn recovered during 1999 – 2017. When govt doesn’t protect criminals & allows accountability to work without interference, results achieved,” the other tweet read.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that millions of people in the world have fallen below the poverty line due to coronavirus.

He had said poor and underdeveloped countries were more affected than the developed ones.

Imran Khan had also paid special tribute to Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Social Security and the team of the Ehsaas Program.

He had said that the middle and semi-middle class were most affected when the economy shut down during the lockdown.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that in these circumstances, the Ehsaas program was declared the fourth most successful program in the world.

The premier had further added that the countries which helped the affected class in a quick, transparent and coordinated manner, Pakistan’s Ehsaas program included in it according to the World Bank.

“If the Ehsaas program had not been introduced, our weaker sections would have faced more trouble,” he said.

He said that transparency was maintained because the technology was used in the Ehsaas program.

