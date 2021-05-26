Double Click 728 x 90
Punjab Decides To Ensure Online Data Entry In Vaccination Centres

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th May, 2021. 09:54 am
Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that the availability of accurate data is very important to control coronavirus so online data entry in new vaccination centres will be ensured.

According to the details, a meeting was held in Lahore under the chairmanship of Health Minister Dr Rashid to review the coronary condition, speed of vaccination and medical facilities in hospitals.

During the meeting, Dr Yasmeen Rashid also directed the Secretary of Primary Health to provide details of vaccines administered in each district.

Note that 65 more people have died in the country from Coronavirus and more than 2,700 cases have been reported.

According to the statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 59076 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours out of which 2724 people tested positive for coronavirus while 65 people succumbed to the virus.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.6%.

The rate of positive cases in the country during the last 24 hours is the lowest reported in the last 10 weeks.

Earlier, on March 10, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in Pakistan was recorded at 4.5.

A total of 20,465 people have died from Coronavirus in the country so far and the total number of cases has reached 98,576 while 827,843 people have recovered from the virus so far.

In addition, a total of more than 1.286 million people across the country have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far.

