The Punjab government has commenced all fresh alignment of the much-needed Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

According to the report, the decision was taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan after taking notice of the alleged changes in the alignment of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which has not only increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion but allegedly But a few private housing societies have benefited.

While the controversy over the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project is deepening, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistan Zulfi Bukhari has resigned from his post and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar has said that if the allegations are proved, he will quit politics.

According to a senior Punjab government official, apart from the commissioner of Rawalpindi, two separate fact-finding reports from the deputy commissioner and the additional commissioner reached the office of Prime Minister Imran Khan and handed over the case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Referred to Anti-Corruption Department (ACD).

On the other hand, the provincial government has also started work on a new alignment of Ring Road.

Briefing the Chief Secretary Punjab, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said that work on the alignment of Rawalpindi Ring Road has been started as per the direction of Chief Minister Punjab.

He said that it has been ensured that the new alignment is free from corruption.

The Chief Secretary directed that alternative proposals along with cost estimates be submitted to him at the earliest so that the project could be completed through the same budget.

He dismissed all rumours that the Rawalpindi Ring Road project had been closed.

He further said that the importance of this project is clear to the residents of Rawalpindi so there is no point in stopping it.

He directed to submit PC-1 as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while briefing the Chief Secretary of Punjab about Rawalpindi Ring Road through a video link.

Director Development Nazia Sadhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Capt (retd) Qasim Ijaz, RDA Deputy Director Azizullah and other concerned government officials were present during the meeting.