Punjab: Govt Decides To Make Master Plan Of 154 Cities And Towns

The government has decided to prepare a master plan for 154 urban local governments/cities of Punjab to curb the increasing migration of people from small towns to big cities.

According to the report, the list does not include the five major cities of the province, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Multan, as they already have master plans for land and zones for residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial activities.

Umme Laila, the focal person for the Rs500m project, titled “Preparation of Master Plans for 149 Urban Local Governments/Cities of Punjab” said that the government has no plans for most of the cities (154 out of 159) because no one paid attention to what caused the spread there.

“Although master plans for Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi already exist, the realtors have unnecessarily launched several housing projects in approved and unapproved areas,” she said.

She said that as a result, the price of land has gone up but new housing schemes and projects have not been able to attract people so far.

The cities for which master plans will be prepared for the first time include Murree, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Attock, Hassan Abdal, Fateh Jang, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Nowshera, Mianwali, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh.

Other cities include Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Daska, Narowal, Chunian, Pattoki, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Khanewal, Mian Channu, Vehari, Muzaffargarh, Gujarat, Rajanpur and DG Khan.