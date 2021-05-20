Double Click 970×250

Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 10:32 am
Punjab Govt. to update masses on reopening of schools within next 24 hours

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it would update masses about the reopening of educational institutions in the province in the next 24 hours.

According to the details, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas in his tweet said

Will update you on opening of all Public and Private Schools in Punjab within 24 hours. Please follow SOPs issued by the Government.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to reopen educational institutions from May 24 in districts with less than 5% positivity rate of coronavirus.

This decision was made in meeting the NCOC chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, which was attended by the Special Assistant for Health, Health Minister Sindh, and the Chief Secretaries of the four provinces.

The meeting also decided to allow tourism across the country as well as outdoor wedding ceremonies with 150 people, however, strict implementation of SOPs will be ensured.

The NCOC also decided to allow outdoor dining in restaurants from May 24. Restaurants will be open until midnight and takeaway service will be available 24 hours a day.

It was decided at the meeting that mausoleums, cinema halls, indoor dining, indoor gym, and amusement parks would remain closed. However, walking and jogging tracks will remain open with SOPs.

