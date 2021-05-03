Punjab: Passenger Bus Falls Into Gorge In Attock, Killing 15 People

A passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Attock district of Punjab, killing 15 people, including a 5-month-old baby and a woman.

According to details, a passenger bus in the Hassan Abdal area of ​​Attock fell into a deep gorge due to high speed while saving a car from the hit on the motorway. The bus was going from Lahore to Mardan.

Motorway police and rescue agencies rushed to the spot as soon as the accident was reported. According to initial reports, 15 people including a 5-month-old baby and a woman were killed in the accident while several others were shifted to THQ Hassan Abdal in critical condition.

According to hospital sources, the condition of more than 35 injured people is also critical.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed regret over the traffic accident.

Expressing heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the best medical facilities will be provided to the injured.