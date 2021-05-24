At least five people were injured on Monday after an explosion occurred on Sariab road in Quetta.

According to the details, the injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital while the security forces have cordoned off the area.

Police told that the nature of the blast was being ascertained and the bomb disposal squad was also summoned.

Further investigations into the matter were ongoing.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the bomb blast and said that the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take effective measures for foolproof security for the protection of citizens.

‘Those who target innocent civilians do not deserve any leniency,’ he said; ‘No one will be allowed to disturb law and order in the province,’ he added.

The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Lango also condemned the Quetta blast, saying a concerted effort is being made to destabilize Balochistan internally.

He said, ‘Cowardly enemy cannot shake the resolve of a brave nation,’ adding; ‘Terrorists can gain nothing from cowardly attacks.’