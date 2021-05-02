Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Railways has changed the working hours of reservation offices across the country for the last ten days of Ramadan.

According to details, the Railways has issued a new working schedule for reservation offices from 20 Ramadan.

According to the schedule issued by Pakistan Railways, the morning shift will be from 8 am to 2.30 pm and the evening shift will be from 2.30 pm to 9 pm.

A spokesman for the railways said that the break for Iftar would be from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm to 30th Ramadan and there would be a break for prayers on Fridays from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

The railway spokesperson further said that no change has been made in the reservation offices where the single shift is working.

Earlier, ahead of Eid-Al-Fitr 2021 in the month of May, Pakistan Railways intends to run three special trains, according to sources.

However, the trains will operate at only 70% capacity due to the ongoing pandemic situation, sources added.

One of the trains will travel from Quetta to Rawalpindi while another will run from Karachi to Peshawar.

Sources also informed that the other train will carry passengers from Karachi to Lahore.

The special trains will be provided with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches, said sources.