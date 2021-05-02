Adsense 970×250

Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 12:55 am
Adsense 300×600
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices
Adsense 300×250

Pakistan Railways has changed the working hours of reservation offices across the country for the last ten days of Ramadan.

According to details, the Railways has issued a new working schedule for reservation offices from 20 Ramadan.

According to the schedule issued by Pakistan Railways, the morning shift will be from 8 am to 2.30 pm and the evening shift will be from 2.30 pm to 9 pm.

A spokesman for the railways said that the break for Iftar would be from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm to 30th Ramadan and there would be a break for prayers on Fridays from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

The railway spokesperson further said that no change has been made in the reservation offices where the single shift is working.

Earlier, ahead of Eid-Al-Fitr 2021 in the month of May, Pakistan Railways intends to run three special trains, according to sources.

However, the trains will operate at only 70% capacity due to the ongoing pandemic situation, sources added.

One of the trains will travel from Quetta to Rawalpindi while another will run from Karachi to Peshawar.

Sources also informed that the other train will carry passengers from Karachi to Lahore.

The special trains will be provided with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches, said sources.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
28 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated...
Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy
36 mins ago
Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar...
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution
1 hour ago
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution

Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting tomorrow on the European Parliament...
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India
1 hour ago
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the ruling Trinamool Congress in...
Hania Amir Shares Adorable Bubbly Photo With Cryptic Message
3 hours ago
Hania Amir Shares Adorable Bubbly Photo With Cryptic Message

One of the most loved couple, Hania Amir and Asim Azhar have...
Electronic Voting Will Put An End To Rigging In Elections: Aitzaz Ahsan
3 hours ago
Electronic Voting Will Put An End To Rigging In Elections: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that PPP is in...

Recent News

Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
28 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated...
Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy
36 mins ago
Firdous Reprimands AC Sialkot, Netizen Demand Accountability Of Bureaucracy

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar...
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution
1 hour ago
PM Imran To Hold Meeting On European Parliament Resolution

Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting tomorrow on the European Parliament...
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India
1 hour ago
Modi Faces Defeat In West Bengal Elections As Virus Wreaks Havoc In India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost to the ruling Trinamool Congress in...