Rana Sanaullah demands placement of PM Khan’s name on ECL

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) instead of party President Shahbaz Sharif.

According to the details, while addressing media in Lahore today, Rana Sanaullah said that it is the responsibility of all opposition parties and people to put up an effort for the removal of the incompetent and corrupt government.

Rana Sanaullah pledged to launch a full-fledged movement against the PTI government.

On Palestine, he said Israel was committing extreme kinds of atrocities on Palestinians. He said the Zionist regime was spilling the blood of innocent Muslim women and children.

Earlier today, Federal Information Minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed in his tweet that Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been placed on ECL after the cabinet’s approval and completion of legal formalities.

His tweet was followed by the press conference on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who also confirmed the placement of Shahbaz’s name in the no-fly list.

Sheikh Rashid said there was also a possibility that he could temper the evidence or use the influence on the approvers in the case if he was permitted to leave the country.

He told that the five members of the Sharif family, who are currently residing in London, have already been declared absconders.

Sheikh Rashid said that Shahbaz Sharif tried to run away instead of bringing back his brother and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif. He added that the PML-N president has not submitted any of his medical reports yet.

Sheikh Rashid said that four accused in cases against Shahbaz Sharif have turned into approvers. He added that the PML-N President can file a petition within 15 days in this regard.

Let it be known that Lahore High Court (LHC) had allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad. Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the ruling on the former Punjab chief minister’s petition seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

The court allowed Shahbaz Sharif a one-time visit to the United Kingdom from May 8 to July 5 for a medical check-up, besides seeking a reply from respondents.