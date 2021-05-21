The accountability court adjourned the hearing on the Saaf Paani supplementary reference against Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Imran Ali till June 19.
According to the details, no record of properties was submitted by Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law in the accountability court.
The court has accepted the plea of the absentee accused named in the reference.
At the next hearing, the court has sought details of the properties of accused Rabia Imran and Imran Ali Yousaf.
According to a NAB reference, Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law Imran Ali and others are accused of causing a loss of Rs 24.7 million to the national exchequer.
According to the reference, Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran Yusuf Ali & Fatima was the chief executive officer of the developer company while Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran Ali & Fatima was the director of the developer company.
Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law is accused of renting a building for a Saaf Paani project.
The NAB reference said that Imran Ali Yousuf’s company Ali & Fatima Developer leased the building under construction.
According to the reference, Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law illegally received rent for the building under construction.
The main accused Wasim Ajmal is also named in the reference filed by NAB.