Reference Against Shehbaz Sharif’s Son-In-Law, Daughter Adjourned Till 19 June

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 11:52 am
The accountability court adjourned the hearing on the Saaf Paani supplementary reference against Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran and son-in-law Imran Ali till June 19.

According to the details, no record of properties was submitted by Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law in the accountability court.

The court has accepted the plea of ​​the absentee accused named in the reference.

At the next hearing, the court has sought details of the properties of accused Rabia Imran and Imran Ali Yousaf.

According to a NAB reference, Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law Imran Ali and others are accused of causing a loss of Rs 24.7 million to the national exchequer.

According to the reference, Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Imran Yusuf Ali & Fatima was the chief executive officer of the developer company while Shahbaz Sharif’s daughter Rabia Imran Ali & Fatima was the director of the developer company.

Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law is accused of renting a building for a Saaf Paani project.

The NAB reference said that Imran Ali Yousuf’s company Ali & Fatima Developer leased the building under construction.

According to the reference, Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law illegally received rent for the building under construction.

The main accused Wasim Ajmal is also named in the reference filed by NAB.

