Registration For CSS Corner 2022 Under KMC Commences Today

The registration process for the first batch of CSS Corner 2022 at Frere Hall and Ayesha Manzil Campus under KMC is being started today, May 17.

It is a four-month-long course for which no fee is charged.

Earlier this month, the Federal Public Service Commission on Thursday announced the results of the written examinations of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2020.

According to the statistics issued by the FPSC, 1.9% of candidates were successful.

Out of a total of 18,553 candidates who sat the exams, 376 passed. Whereas 364 Candidates finally qualified after Viva Voce.

Successful candidates include 226 male and 138 female candidates.

Female Candidates: 79