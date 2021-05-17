Double Click 970×250

Ring Road Scandal: Zulfi Bukhari Resigns As PM Khan’s Aide

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 08:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
Zulfi Bukhari resigned

Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, on Monday, has resigned from his post over the allegations made against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scandal.

In a series of tweets, Zulfi Bukhari said that “My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges.”

“Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example.”

He went on to write,

“By resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies.”

“I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry.”

 

Zulfi Bukhari concluded by writing,

“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
5 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...
Faisal Edhi
5 hours ago
The situation in Palestine is very dangerous at the moment: Faisal Edhi

Pakistani philanthropist Faisal Edhi has said that the situation of Palestine is...
Palestine
5 hours ago
Pakistani celebrities raise voice for Palestine

The whole world has once again united for Palestine as Israel is...
Hania Aamir
5 hours ago
Hania Aamir Raises Her Voice Against Israel’s Brutality On Palestinians

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has joined the pro-Palestine protest outside the National...
Imran Khan Visit To Saudi Arabia
6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan urges robust follow-up of his visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has urged a robust follow-up of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
44 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
5 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...