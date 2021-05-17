Ring Road Scandal: Zulfi Bukhari Resigns As PM Khan’s Aide

Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, on Monday, has resigned from his post over the allegations made against him in the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project scandal.

In a series of tweets, Zulfi Bukhari said that “My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges.”

“Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example.”

1/3

My Prime Minister has always said that if a person has been named rightly or wrongly in any inquiry he should cease to hold any public office till his name has been cleared of charges .

Owing to the allegations in ongoing Ring Road inquiry I want to set this example.. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021

He went on to write,

“By resigning from office until my name is cleared up of any allegations and media’s obnoxious lies.”

“I reiterate that I have nothing to do with Ring Road or any ongoing Real Estate project.This time the inquiry should be done by capable personnel, I endorse a judicial inquiry.”

3/3

I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) May 17, 2021

Zulfi Bukhari concluded by writing,

“I’m here to stay in Pakistan and stand united with the Prime Minister and his vision. I sacrificed my life overseas to come and serve my country, I am ready to face any inquiry.”