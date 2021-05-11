Double Click 970×250

‘Risk of mortality due to COVID-19 rises sharply with age,’ Asad Umar

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 11:51 am
Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the risk of mortality due to COVID-19 rises sharply with age.

According to the details, Asad Umar in a series of tweets said, both supplies of vaccines and vaccination capacity is continuously increasing with concerted efforts.

He wrote:

Reason why we are opening vaccination based on age in descending order is due to finite availability of vaccines globally, as well as vaccination capacity in the country. Both supply of vaccines and vaccination capacity are continuously increasing with concerted efforts.

Asad Umar said that the risk of mortality due to covid rises sharply with age.

He said:

Therefore it is vital that vaccination is concentrated on the most vulnerable segments of population. The risk of mortality due to covid rises sharply with age. In Pakistan the case fatality rate based on cumulative data this strong linkage in our country also

Asad Umar also said:

Mortality percentage which has been less than 1% for people under 40, rises to 1.8% for 41-50, 3.8% for 51-60, 7.2% for 61-70, 11.1% for 71-80 and over 15% for those above 80

He continued:

Only 7% of Pakistan population is above the age of 60 and 53% of all covid deaths have been in this age bracket. Conversely 77% of Pakistan population is below the age of 40 and only 9% of total covid deaths in Pakistan have been in this age bracket

