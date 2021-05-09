Saudi Arabia lauds Pakistan’s role in countering Islamophobia

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Sunday said that Pakistan is playing a key role in countering Islamophobia.

According to the details, while giving an exclusive interview via video link, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that the visit of the Pakistan Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia is important in the history of both countries.

He said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are working to meet the challenges facing the Muslim world, adding that, ‘Pakistan is playing a key role in tackling Islamophobia.’ ‘There is a need for dialogue among the international community to tackle Islamophobia.’ He said.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, while responding to a question about Pakistani prisoners, said that Steps are being taken to release them as Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman has announced their release.

He said that the Crown Prince is also willing to visit Pakistan soon, the 70-year relationship between the two countries is very important.

Giving details about the meetings, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that the tour focuses on investing and expanding trade.

‘The meetings reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in diverse areas,’ said the Saudi FM.

He said that the meetings also discussed ways to provide fresh impetus to the existing ties. Moreover, officials from both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Kashmir matter and peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan were also deeply discussed in the meetings.

It should be noted that according to the joint statement issued about the Prime Minister’s three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, which is concluding today, the two leaders, at their meeting, reviewed all facets of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Crown Prince welcomed the recent understanding reached between the military authorities of Pakistan and India regarding ceasefire at the Line of Control, which is based on a 2003 understanding between Pakistan and India.

The two sides reaffirmed their full support for all the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, especially, their right to self-determination and establishment of their independent state with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, per the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant UN resolutions.