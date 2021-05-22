Double Click 970×250

Schools To Remain Closed In Areas With High COVID positivity rate

22nd May, 2021. 08:29 pm
Schools to remain closed

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Saturday has directed provinces not to open educational institutions in the districts with high coronavirus rates.

According to the details, NCOC has sent a letter to the provinces, in which it said that schools should not reopen on May 24th where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is high.

They must instead remain closed till June 6.

“The districts where the infection rate is less — below 5% — can reopen educational institutions (on May 24),” NCOC said in a notification sent to the provinces.

A decision on whether or not educational institutes can reopen on June 7 will be taken on June 3, the letter added.

Earlier on May 19th, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had decided to reopen schools in districts with less than a 5% coronavirus positivity ratio.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had announced a relaxation of Corona restrictions.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by NCOC chief Asad Umar in Islamabad.

