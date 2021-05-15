Schools to remain closed till May 23rd across Sindh

The Sindh government has decided to keep the schools close till 23rd May across the province.

Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the province, classroom teaching for pre-nursery to Grade 12 students, has been extending from May 17th to May 23rd.

The School Education and Literacy Department has issued a statement which states that the principals, headmasters, and headmistresses of schools, will, however, “call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis” to teach students through online classes.

As per the notification, homework assignments to students will be given on weekly basis through WhatsApp, email, or in person, whatever is “feasible and safe”.

Earlier, spokesperson Sindh government Murtaza Wahab had announced that all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in the province owing to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the province.

According to the details, Murtaza Wahab tweeted that Sindh government offices will operate with an essential staff of 20% only as the country battles a dangerous third wave of coronavirus.

All #SindhGovt offices shall operate with an essential staff of 20% only. All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) April 26, 2021