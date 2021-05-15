Double Click 970×250

Schools to remain closed till May 23rd across Sindh

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 08:42 pm
Adsense 300×600
Schools

The Sindh government has decided to keep the schools close till 23rd May across the province.

Due to the increasing cases of coronavirus in the province, classroom teaching for pre-nursery to Grade 12 students, has been extending from May 17th to May 23rd.

The School Education and Literacy Department has issued a statement which states that the principals, headmasters, and headmistresses of schools, will, however, “call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis” to teach students through online classes.

As per the notification, homework assignments to students will be given on weekly basis through WhatsApp, email, or in person, whatever is “feasible and safe”.

Earlier, spokesperson Sindh government Murtaza Wahab had announced that all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in the province owing to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the province.

According to the details, Murtaza Wahab tweeted that Sindh government offices will operate with an essential staff of 20% only as the country battles a dangerous third wave of coronavirus.

He wrote:

All #SindhGovt offices shall operate with an essential staff of 20% only. All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...
FM Qureshi
7 hours ago
FM Qureshi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Egypt’s Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with the...
Business centers should remain open till 11 pm: Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad
7 hours ago
Business centers should remain open till 11 pm: Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad

Karachi's business community rejects the decision of NCOC to open business centers...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Petrol
4 hours ago
New prices of petroleum products to be determined on May 17

As the prices of petroleum products remained unchanged in the month of...
Sajal Ahad
5 hours ago
We All Want Someone To Look At Us Like Sajal Looks At Ahad

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir are one of the most loved...
Momal Sheikh birthday
5 hours ago
Mahira Khan Wishes BFF Momal Sheikh On Her Birthday

We have often seen rivalries between celebrities, however, there are many of...
Cyclone Tauktae
5 hours ago
Cyclone Tauktae intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Tauktae "is likely to intensify further" during the next 18-24 hours,...