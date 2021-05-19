Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to reopen schools in districts with less than a 5% coronavirus positivity ratio.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by NCOC chief Asad Umar in Islamabad.

According to the NCOC announcement, tourism with SOPs has been allowed to open from May 24.

Outdoor dining in restaurants and hotels has been announced to be open till 12 noon, the permission of a 24-hour takeaway facility in restaurants and hotels has been granted.

Staggered opening of educational institutions from June 7 — other than those opened from May 24.

In addition, celebrations will be allowed in the open-air marriage hall with 150 people from June 1.

However, shrines, cinemas, indoor dining, indoor gyms, and parks will remain closed while inter-provincial transport will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

It should be mentioned here that from June 1, several sectors will be allowed to reopen, but a review meeting will be held on May 27.

Markets, Shops To Reopen From May 17: NCOC

Earlier on May 15th, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) had decided to allow all markets and shops to open from May 17.

The NCOC meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister and head of the NCOC Asad Umar on Saturday to review the latest corona situation in the country.

The meeting decided to allow shops and markets to remain open from May 17 until 8 pm.

According to the NCOC, all offices will be open under normal working hours from May 17, but 50 percent attendance will be maintained in the offices.

In addition, the NCOC had decided to restore inter-city and intra-city transport, intra-city and inter-city transport from May 16 instead of 17.

Expressing satisfaction over the implementation of SOPs during Eid, the NCOC also decided to run trains with 70% passengers.