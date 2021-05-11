Double Click 970×250

Shahbaz Sharif Meets Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan

Gulmeena Hamid

11th May, 2021.
Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif met the Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Ahmed Ameen on Tuesday.

The PML-N president said that he condemns Israel’s barbaric aggression against the Palestinians.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif also said that unarmed Muslims were unjustifiably attacked during Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinians were martyred and their martyrdom has deeply traumatized everyone.

The PML-N president said that shelling, weapons, and ammunition were used on worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He went on to say that the Palestinians have been fighting the Israeli aggression for decades, the land of Palestine has been bathed in blood for years and gradually their territories have been occupied by Israel.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif said that history has shown that Israel violated every agreement at the international level, the world is watching the genocide of unarmed Palestinians is reprehensible.

During the meeting, the Palestinian Ambassador said that the support of the Pakistani people is important for the Palestinians.

The death toll has risen to 20 in recent Gaza airstrikes with 520 reported injuries, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the victims include nine children. The youngest victim was 10-years-old, Gaza health officials told.

The Israeli military said it struck several Hamas targets in response to continued rocket fire out of Gaza. It said eight sites were struck.

Hamas fired dozens of rockets into Israel, including a barrage that set off air raid sirens as far away as Jerusalem, after almost 300 Palestinians were hurt in violence at Al Aqsa mosque.

Seven members of one family, including three children, were killed in northern Gaza after an explosion whose origins were unknown.

Tensions in Jerusalem have been fuelled by the planned forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and by an Israeli forces raid on Al Aqsa on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of an open-ended operation against Hamas. In a speech, Netanyahu accused the group of crossing a “red line” with the latest rocket fire and promised a tough response. “Whoever attacks us will pay a heavy price,” he said.

Previously, more than 300 Palestinians were injured by armed Israeli forces after they fired tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber bullets at Palestinian worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar sharply criticized Israeli violence against Palestinian civilians that has occurred amid the broader tensions in Jerusalem over the last few days, comparing it to “terrorism” in a tweet on Monday.

