Shahbaz Sharif’s name included in Exit Control List

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been placed in the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the details, Federal Information Minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed in his tweet that Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been placed on ECL after the cabinet’s approval and completion of legal formalities.

کابینہ کی منظوری اور قانونی ضابطے مکمل ہونے پر نون لیگ کے رہنما شہباز شریف کا نام ایگزٹ کنٹرول لسٹ پر ڈال دیا گیا ہے اور متعلقہ ریکارڈ اس ضمن میں اپ ڈیٹ کر دیا گیا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 17, 2021

‘Relevant records have been updated in this regard,’ he added.

On the other hand, Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif on Monday has decided to move Lahore High Court (LHC) against the government’s move of not allowing him to go abroad.

Party sources have said that Shahbaz Sharif’s counsel has prepared a contempt of court petition against the federation and demanded the court to take action in this regard.

Let it be known that Lahore High Court (LHC) had allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad. Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the ruling on the former Punjab chief minister’s petition seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

The court allowed Shahbaz Sharif a one-time visit to the United Kingdom from May 8 to July 5 for a medical check-up, besides seeking a reply from respondents.