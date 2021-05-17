Double Click 970×250

Shahbaz Sharif’s name included in Exit Control List

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 11:03 am
Adsense 300×600
Shahbaz Sharif’s name included in Exit Control List

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been placed in the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the details, Federal Information Minister for information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed in his tweet that Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been placed on ECL after the cabinet’s approval and completion of legal formalities.

‘Relevant records have been updated in this regard,’ he added.

On the other hand, Opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif on Monday has decided to move Lahore High Court (LHC) against the government’s move of not allowing him to go abroad.

Party sources have said that Shahbaz Sharif’s counsel has prepared a contempt of court petition against the federation and demanded the court to take action in this regard.

Let it be known that Lahore High Court (LHC) had allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad. Justice Ali Baqir Najfi announced the ruling on the former Punjab chief minister’s petition seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

The court allowed Shahbaz Sharif a one-time visit to the United Kingdom from May 8 to July 5 for a medical check-up, besides seeking a reply from respondents.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maulana Tariq Jamil Salman Khan
1 min ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Slammed For Praising Salman Khan In Recent Video Message

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he...
Mohammad Amir
5 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
15 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
23 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing
34 mins ago
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions...
Miss Universe 2020
1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2020 Photos: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins the pagaent

Miss Peru Janick Castillo and Miss Brazil Julia Gama were beaten out...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maulana Tariq Jamil Salman Khan
1 min ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Slammed For Praising Salman Khan In Recent Video Message

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he...
Mohammad Amir
5 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
15 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
23 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...