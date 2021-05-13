Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif has been put on Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the details, while talking to the media in Rawalpindi after offering Eid prayers, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that a summary in this regard has also been forwarded to the cabinet.

While talking about the coronavirus situation in the country, the Interior Minister said that Imran Khan’s decision of smart lockdown has been very effective in controlling the spread of disease.

On Wednesday, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed while addressing in Islamabad said the sub-committee of cabinet unanimously recommended placing Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the no-fly list. He said these recommendations are being sent to the cabinet to take a final decision in this regard.

It is worth mentioning here that PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on May 08, a day after the Lahore High Court granted one-time permission to him to travel abroad for medical treatment.